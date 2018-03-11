Repairs completed at St Benedict’s College

CLASSES are expected to resume at St Benedict’s College, La Romaine today as the school’s sewer system has been repaired.

In a media release on Friday, the Education Ministry said the sewers had malfunctioned on February 15, resulting in untreated sewage flowing into the roadside drain. This led public health inspectors to close the school.

“The Ministry of Education subsequently approved funding for the Education Facilities Company Ltd to tender the project for a contractor to reconstruct the soakaway. The contractor also pumped out and cleaned the septic tank and installed new sewer lines and did other minor repairs.”

Principal Ann Gomes-Phillips said the contractor had sanitised the compound on Friday last and staff from the County Medical Officer of Health visited and said it was safe for students and staff to return to the school.

Meanwhile, approval has been granted for major repairs at the Carapichaima East Secondary School as work was expected to have begun on March 8 to demolish and replace the roof and ceiling of the assembly hall and Technical Block O.

“The repairs will address a pigeon infestation problem which resulted in the closure of the school. School supervision, in collaboration with the school administration, has put in place temporary arrangements for students of Forms 5 and 6 who are preparing for examinations. They are also examining alternative, temporary accommodation for other students, while the school is being repaired,” the ministry said.