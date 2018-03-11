Paula Mae – leading the way Paula Mae – leading the way

THE EDITOR: Members of the Catholic Commission for Social Justice extend our heartfelt congratulations to retired judge Paula Mae Weekes on her election as the sixth President of TT.

As we observe International Women’s Day, we take this opportunity to celebrate Weekes’ appointment as the first woman to be elected to this country’s highest office. Pope Francis speaks constantly of the need to promote the “feminine genius” in our world. The talents/gifts/vision that she brings to the table will certainly stand her in good stead in discharging the important and responsible duties of her position.

We note that she will take up office on March 19, which is also the feast day of St Joseph, husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary and foster father of Jesus. St Joseph, who was a compassionate, caring man, is the patron saint of working people. As workers, we all share in the dignity of work. The Catholic Church teaches that we are co-creators of God’s world and work is part of our contribution.

We implore St Joseph, the worker, to be Weekes’ guide and to intercede with Christ for her so that she will stand courageously and use her wisdom to lift us to “a higher, more noble place” (Martin Luther King Jr).

At a time when our country and our world face many challenges, we thank God for sending her to assist us in taking our beloved TT forward. Her track record speaks for itself. Indeed, the qualities that she embodies are desperately needed at all levels of leadership in our country. It is our sincere hope that all citizens will view her as a role model whom we can emulate.

CCSJ members wish her every success and remain at her service to work with her decisively and in the spirit of solidarity to build the common good; to create conditions in which all our people can flourish.

Let us continue to work together to promote democracy, human rights, and authentic human development in our land; to build a nation in which justice, peace, love, and freedom can prevail.

May the power of the Holy Spirit continue to flow in her life.

LEELA RAMDEEN, Chair, CCSJ