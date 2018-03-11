Mr Panday’s book is closed

THE EDITOR: There is a trend in the politics of TT which has become a norm and it is that many of our politicians seem not to know when to call it a day.

It would seem that power, being in charge and the light shining on them are necessary for their survival. As a citizen, I believe in being truthful, declaring right when it is right, and same for wrong – calling a spade a spade – it does not matter who it is. If we are going to progress as a people and nation we need to embrace change and not just relying on the past.

Mr Panday did his part and far as I am concern that book is closed. Allow new people to have their turn at the wicket. This country is filled with intelligent skilful people who need to step forward and make their contribution. Sad to say, at times, we the population encourage this type of behaviour; resurrecting those who do not belong in the present era to run things out of sentimental feelings and what they may have done in the past.

I conclude by saying some of our politicians need to take a long hard look at themselves and figure out whether it is time to move on. If there is genuine care for the citizenry and country, that is a wise thing to do. So all those who are pushing the return of Mr Panday I say to you, “Come on!” TT can do better. Let us use others in the political arena.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan