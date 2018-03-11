La Fillette villagers celebrate at centre

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly cuts the ribbon at the rededication of the La Filette Community Centre. Also in photo Angela Edwards, permanent secretary, Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts; Susan Corbett, director of Commuity Development; Lyndon Lara, councillor Maracas/Santa Cruz/La Fillette; Brennon Patterson, councillor Arima and other members of the La Fillette community.

LA FILLETTE villagers celebrated the rededication of the La Fillette Community Centre with several cultural performances.

Students of the Blanchisseuse Secondary School Issica Matthews and Makiya Garcia played Kees Dieffenthaller’s Hello on pan as they welcomed guests to the rededication.

Tasha Jack on of the finalists in the 2018 National Calypso Queen competition sang a calypso and Nikeisha Felix-Lewis did a dramatic piece on how the community centre should be put to use. Guests were also entertained by the North Coast Pan Serenaders.

Five residents were recognised for their contributions to the La Fillette community in cultural, educational and community service.

The rededication of the community centre forms part of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts’ mandate to provide communities with a hub to meet, learn and exchange ideas. During her address, Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly reminded the community that the centre is more than the building and challenged them to use the space to inspire, empower and create, said a media release.

Gadsby-Dolly noted, “Our vision is building resilient, culturally-rich communities, and it is not just something we say, but it’s something we strive for every day. On days like these when we provide these structures to a community, it is a high day for the Ministry of Community, Culture and the Arts, as we fulfilled our mandate.” Over the next four weeks, the ministry will be rededicating four other community centres at Todd’s Road, Arouca, New Village (Point Fortin) and Pleasantville.