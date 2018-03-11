Improving our road network

THE EDITOR: Over the years I have spent many hours driving on our roads either for business or for pleasure which makes me wonder: how can the government of the day improve our road networks throughout Trinidad to benefit all our citizens?

Firstly, on any morning heading east on the Beetham Highway and seeing the pile-up of traffic on the flyover heading towards the Barataria Roundabout and the Eastern Main Road, makes me wonder why that flyover does not continue straight across to the Lady Young Road allowing for the necessary ramps etc to come off, giving access to the Eastern Main Road and the other roads.

I also ask why traffic coming from the east approaching the Beetham Highway heading in the direction of Port of Spain but wanting to go on to Diego Martin, Westmoorings, Carenage, Chaguaramas all have to go through the city of Port of Spain. Surely the experts could design a new road bypassing Port of Spain taking you directly to the West. We need new roads throughout the country whether on land or over the sea.

Gerard Duval, Petit Valley