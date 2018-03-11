Imbert: No need for a shutdown

MINISTER of Finance Colm Imbert is not confident that a two-day protest shutdown of Tobago, will result in any amicable outcomes.

On March 4, members of the business sector made a proposal for a two-day shutdown of businesses on the island, aimed at getting the Government to act on issues affecting the Tobago economy, most notably the broken inter-island transport system.

Responding to questions posed by reporters after a consultation for engineers hosted by the Association of Professional Engineers at the Magdalena Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands on Friday, Imbert said he was uncertain of the issues in the Tobago space.

“I’m not sure what the issues are,” he said. “I gather the issue is transportation and the effect of the problems with transportation on businesses in Tobago, but why would that lead to a shutdown of businesses in Tobago, I don’t understand honestly.”

Further questioned as to if this action would bring forward any results, he responded in the negative.

“I don’t think so, but I don’t want to interfere in Tobago matters. I think that is more a matter for the (Tobago) House of Assembly and so on.”

Last Sunday, over 30 businessmen voted for the shutdown with a show of hands at a meeting hosted by the Tobago Division of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce.