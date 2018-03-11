Disgusted with ‘buss face’ parent Disgusted with ‘buss face’ parent

THE EDITOR: I am disgusted with the parent who told her child to “buss” a teacher’s face at Ste Madeleine Secondary School.

As parents we need to set better examples for our children. Where is that parent’s child Monday to Friday between 8 am to 3 pm? Not in school? Who looks after the child during this period? Not the teachers and other staff?

I hope one day the parent does not anger her child to the extent that he/she would want to buss her face with a slap because that is what the parent is teaching the child.

A real “bad girl/boy” will want to leave school with seven to eight CXC passes and not buss people face. Clearly the parent didn’t listen to Aaron “Voice” St Louis.

ELLAH SMITH, Moruga