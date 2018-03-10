‘You have key role in law enforcement’

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has told the graduating class of municipal police constables that theirs was not an easy career path and they were instrumental in building close ties with their communities.

Hosein was addressing the graduation ceremony for the municipal police constable batch 1/2017 at the San Fernando City Hall auditorium, Harris Promenade, yesterday.

“This is not an easy career you have chosen. You have signed up to serve the communities across this country, to sometimes put yourself in danger, and to elevate the standards of safety in TT,” Hosein said.

He said the goal of the municipal police is to build community relations and to reach out to the entire community, especially the most vulnerable, including children who might need a mentor, the elderly who may not have family members close by, or the disabled who were in need assistance.

“As a municipal police officer, you are the closest to the people. This job is really about service and you have a responsibility to improve overall law enforcement and public safety, to assist in law and order,” he said, adding they were to collaborate with the central police service in the fight against crime.

“You are the ones who will be integral in building that inter-agency relationship and reducing incidents of robbery, gang violence, drug use, domestic violence, and juvenile delinquency in our communities. Your close relationship with the people will be a key part of crime detection.”

He said the service was a part of local government reform and the ministry’s goal is to increase the service to 100 officers in each municipality and 200 in Port of Spain.