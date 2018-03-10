Where is Madho?

RELATIVES of 61-year-old Williamsville resident Madho Ramkissoon, who went missing last year, said they are losing hope that he is alive.

“We got no word from him since. The family has hope, but it is diminishing. It is very hard to keep up hope after so long. We want closure, because everyone is broken up about it,” said Ramkissoon’s brother Haimraj Ramkissoon.

The Ramkissoon brothers lived in separate houses on the same land at Hardbargain in Williamsville.

Relatives last saw Madho on April 1, last year, when he left home to go out, as he usually would. The following day, when he had not returned, the family reported him missing to Princes Town police.

Ramkissoon is mentally impaired and normally would leave the house in the morning and would always return later the same day. He never married and has no children.

His worried brother added, “He turned 61 in August and was not home to celebrate it with the family. We heard many rumours about people seeing him at different places. Every time we checked out the reports, they turned out to be false. There is nothing much we can do at this stage. We even had prayers for him – and nothing.”

“Once we went to Forensic (Sciences Centre in St James) to view an unidentified body of a man. It turned out not to be him.”

Reports were also made to the Anti Kidnapping Unit. Crime Stoppers placed advertisements in local newspapers, asking for the public’s assistance in finding Ramkissoon.

He is of East Indian descent and about five foot six inches tall.

Police said they have no leads about the disappearance and investigations continue.