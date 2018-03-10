Wendy tells women, make time for yourselves

STEPPING IN STYLE: Former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam at the Flow Operations Centre at Trincity Central Road.

WHILE women across the globe continue to fight for gender equality, many are still being taken advantage of and are not appreciated for their contribution to society.

On Thursday, TT celebrated International Women’s Day, and female staff at Flow’s operations centre in Trincity, were encouraged to make time for themselves during their hectic lives, by Miss Universe 1998, Wendy Fitzwilliam.

Fitzwilliam gave a synopsis of her trials and eventual success up to the point she has reached in her life, and urged the small group to look out for each other.

“As women we need to do a little of that more consistently. The camaraderie that exists on International Women’s Day — we have to commit to make every day International Women’s Day.

Do you notice men don’t really need a day, because the other 364 days are theirs? They always have each other’s back.

“We need to do that a little bit more. We have been told for so long that there is only enough room at the top for a few of us but someone recently said, if there is no seat at the table for you, bring your own chair. We women need to show up collectively for each other,” Fitzwilliam said.

She said women in TT have progressed tremendously, but also have to be more confident in themselves and make bold steps while looking out for each other.

“It can be something simple. For example, if your neighbour has been working hard and she has a board meeting coming up, or she has been asked by her employer to work overtime consistently for a week, help her out. If you have the ability to, why not assist, even if it is helping her out with her children? Help out the situation. You can do homework — do something, be more aware of each other’s needs.”