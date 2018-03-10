Update on delivery of the MV Galleons Passage
SASHA HARRINANAN
The MV Galleons Passage (Galleons Passage) arrived at the Port of Shanghai, China on March 5. While there, the vessel was scheduled to be fitted with additional fuel tanks to facilitate the journey across the pacific to reach TT.
The latest update comes from a statement issued on March 9 by the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO).
The vessel remained anchored outside the port on March 6 however because prevailing poor weather conditions had led to "a backlog of commercial vessels in queue to be docked".
NIDCO said it was also advised that the Port of Shanghai would only be facilitation outbound vessels on March 7. As such, the Galleons Passage was unable to berth at the Port.
As of March 9, the vessel remained anchored in Shanghai due to inclement weather and to restrictions by Class/Flag that prevent sailing in such weather conditions.
However NIDCO said the Galleons Passage isexpected to depart for Japan on March 10, good weather permitting. It will sail to Japan for a one-day stop-over, where it will take on the storage tanks and bunkering before continuing on to Honolulu.