TT Under-15 cricketers start fine tuning

RAJEEV Ramnath will captain TT at the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 Cricket Tournament in Jamaica, from March 26 to April 5.

Ramnath will lead a 14-member squad at the tournament, which will be played in a 50-over format. Khaleem Mohammed will be the vice-captain, Narine Bidhesi is the manager and Keshava Ramphal will serve as the coach. Avalon Changoor and Andrew Rambaran will add some experience on the team, as both players were part of the team last year.

Ramphal said the team will train five times per week for the next two weeks leading up to the tournament. Giving his thoughts on the squad Ramphal believes his team is well equipped. “Looking on at the trials and getting the team now, I think it is a well balanced team,” Ramphal said.

The coach said the team has a number of solid batsmen, along with four left-arm spinners, off spinners and medium pace bowlers who could also bat. Ramphal said the next two weeks will be crucial in finalising preparations. “The team looks good, and hopefully within the next two weeks I could work on some of the finer technical issues to get them ready for the tournament.”

TT SQUAD

Rajeev Ramnath (captain), Khaleem Mohammed (vice-captain), Justin Jagessar, Nickyle Jalim, Narad Kissoondath, Sachin Emrit, Andrew Rambaran, Ronillster Perreira, Avalon Changoor, Nick Ramlal, Ricardo Chase, Abdur Juman, Calvin Loubon, Orlando James

Reserve Players: Aidan Samaroo, Joseph Fraser

Management: Narine Bidhesi (manager), Keshava Ramphal (coach).