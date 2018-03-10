Shell U-15 champs Central thrash Select XI

THE victorious Central Zone Under-15 cricket team on Wednesday after their defeat of a Shell Select XI at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. At right is president of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath.

CENTRAL Zone wicketkeeper/batsman Kyle Kissoondath staked his claim for selection on the national team for the upcoming Regional Under-15 cricket tournament with a “Man-of-the-Match” performance on Wednesday.

Kissoondath fell three short of a well-deserved century as the new Shell Under-15 Inter Zone champions thrashed a Select XI by eight wickets in a 50-over trial match at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva. He slammed 14 boundaries in 99 balls as Central Zone successfully chased a target of 187, made in 49.1 overs by the Select XI, finishing on 188 for the loss of just two wickets in 42.2 overs. Lending valuable support to Kissoondath was “Best Fieldman” Nick Ramlal who contributed 33 in his undefeated knock to a match-winning second-wicket partnership of 129 runs.

Earlier, sharing the spotlight was Kaleem Mohammed of the South East Zone, and captain of the Shell Select XI who also narrowly missed out on a century by 10 runs. Mohammed, adjudged “Best Batsman”, hit eight fours and two sixes off 117 balls and held his team’s innings together with only Joseph Fraser and Olando James making any impression, both scoring 15 runs each. The best bowling performance came from Central Zone’s Ramlal who took three wickets for 36 runs from nine overs.

The trio of Kissoondath, Mohammed and Ramlal were obvious choices to head the lineup for two 50-over trial matches on Saturday and Sunday at the National Cricket Centre.

Following the trials, the Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 team will be picked to participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Tournament in Jamaica from March 25 to April 5.