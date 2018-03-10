Jabloteh defeat Las Lomas in Championship Division clash
JABLOTEH defeated Las Lomas 38-30 in a Championship Division clash on Thursday evening, in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.
This game was the second of back-to-back fixtures at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence, Macoya.
Jabloteh led 11-9 after the first quarter, 20-19 at the halftime interval and 28-23 after the third quarter.
Latoya Thomas, Jabloteh’s goal-shoot, led the way with 31 goals from 52 attempts while Samantha James, the goal-attack, contributed seven from 15.
Las Lomas relied on Raquel Russell’s 22 from 32, as well as Anita Pitt Russell’s six from 16, Shinise Charles’ one from one and Karie Scott one from two.
Earlier on the day, Bermudez got past TSTT 41-33.
Goal-shoot Makeda De Freitas had a game-high 36 from 46 and goal-attack Indra Anderson five from 10 for Bermudez, who were ahead 9-6, 19-15 and 33-25 at the end of the first three quarters.
Sophia Harper netted 25 from 41 for TSTT, while Chantael Perry had seven from nine and Kanika Paul Payne one from six.
Other Results –
March 5 –
Retro Division –
BERMUDEZ (32) – Debra Beckles 32/47 vs LES ENFANTS (31) – Joanne Payne 21/33, Michelle Hutchins 10/19.
POLICE (33) – Donna Charles 25/32, Beverly Hernandez 8/11 vs TSTT (13) – Debra Alie 11/26, Marjorie Thomas 2/5.
March 6 –
Alternative Division –
DEFENCE FORCE (22) – Nikeisha Peters-Williams 16/27, Vanessa Brown 6/18 vs USC (20) – Carla Victor 19/31, Michelle Williams 1/9.
FIRE (39) – Chelsea Delecia 19/33, Shania Williams 17/31, Kelly Ann Alexander 3/6 vs PYC (14) – Kaliyah Cooper 9/20, Akeia Carmichael 3/4, Cheryse Aguilleria 2/4.