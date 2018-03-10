Duke, Mohammed lift mixed doubles title
AKIEL Duke and Carlista Mohammed lifted the mixed doubles title in the Shell/Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s courts on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Duke and Mohammed carved out a 6-2, 6-2 win over Keshan Moonasar and Yin Lee Assang. Kendall Cuffy and Richard McLetchie also copped a title yesterday, when they defeated Peter Moore and Ricky Villaroel 6-2, 6-7 and 10-6 in the veteran doubles final.
In the men’s doubles semifinals, Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Richard Chung and Jerome Ward. In the other semifinal, Moonasar and Dexter Mahase advanced to the final with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Duke and Javier Lewis.
In the veteran singles semifinals, McLetchie advanced to the final with a 6-1, 3-2 (retired) victory over Neil Lingo. McLetchie will meet his doubles partner Cuffy, after the latter got past Brian Jackson 7-6, 6-3.
The tournament concludes today with matches from 2.30 pm. The men’s singles final will be followed by the men’s doubles final and veteran singles final.