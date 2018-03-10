Bloody fight over man

A BRAWL involving three women inside a store in San Fernando yesterday left one with a stab wound. The incident occurred at Bartlett Drugs Ltd at High Street at about 1. 30 pm.

Eyewitnesses said that the women were inside the store when a loud argument broke out over a man. One of the women accused another of “friending” with her husband of 20 years. A fight broke out during which one of the women was stabbed. Several items on shelves fell to the ground during the melee.

As the fight escalated, a crowd of onlookers gathered outside the store to see what was taking place. The woman who appeared to be bleeding the most was taken via an ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital. San Fernando police escorted the other two to the hospital. Up to last evening, they were assisting police with the investigations. The man at the centre of the controversy was nowhere to be found.

Owner of the store, Daphne Bartlett who is also president of the San Fernando Business Association, said she did not see what took place, but heard the commotion while doing a prescription at the back. She later heard screaming and went to see what was happening.

“The three customers like they know each other. It involved a husband. Apparently, one was stabbed and one was on top the other one half-naked. I did hear one saying that she is married to the man 20 years,” Bartlett said. She expressed disappointment with the police response saying the police station is just a stone’s throw away from her establishment but it took officers 30 minnutes to arrive. Bartlett said of the incident: “Tempers flare easily and it’s just a reflection of what is happening in society at this time.”