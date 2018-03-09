Two charged with murder

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

TWO Marabella men appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday jointly charged with the February 19 murder of teenager Kewan Marine. The accused, Nigel Applewhite, aka Moony, and Curban James appeared before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine.

They were arrested over the weekend during a joint operation between the Southern Division Task Force, the San Fernando CID and the Region Three Homicide Division. Applewhite, 39, was represented by attorney Frank Gittens, who asked the court to provide his client with disclosure on the next court date. James was unrepresented. Marine, who was 18, was liming with friends in Bayshore around 3pm on February 19, when several gunshots were heard. He collapsed and died on the spot. The men will reappear in court on April 5.