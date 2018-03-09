TT U-20 football team to play in charity match

Reynold Carrington

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-20 men’s national team will face off with a Point Fortin All Stars outfit captained by Hughtun Hector at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin tomorrow, in a two-match fundraising initiative for the families of Cedros who suffered major losses in the recent coastal landslides.

Following initial discussions between former national midfielder Reynold Carrington, Councillor for Newlands/Mahaica, Point Fortin and Under-20 coach Russell Latapy, the initiative was seen as fitting and will also include a Latapy XI versus a Carrington XI at Mahaica.

The U-20s encounter will kick off at 5 pm followed by the Latapy versus Carrington XI from 7 pm.

Admission will be $20 with all proceeds going towards the families.

Carrington made an appeal for all who are interested in contributing to the worthy cause.

“It was an idea that sprung to mind because I grew up playing a lot of my football in Cedros, at the time for a team called Jah Lions from Bamboo Village and currently we have a couple members on the national youth team from Cedros. We felt we needed to find a way to contribute to helping ease the pain they are going through at the moment,” Carrington said.

“And we are happy that the TTFA (TT Football Association) and Russell with the Under-20 team have agreed to come on board.”

Latapy and TTFA Technical Director Anton Corneal endorsed the initiative.

“It’s just a way of football giving something back in the short term. These families from Cedros have gone through a traumatic time recently. It’s fantastic for us,” Latapy said.

“It’s also a good opportunity for our team to get a decent practice match in as part of our overall preparations,” Latapy added.

Corneal noted: “I think that’s it’s a huge taking to just show that we are also part of problems in Trinidad and Tobago. What happened in Cedros affects us also. It could have been one of those players or one of our coaches. They are doing to raise funds. It may not be enough but we are doing our part and i hope other sporting activities or organisations that will do the same.

This is part of us being a progressive society helping each other.”

Some of the players expected to line up for the Carrington XI include Anthony Rougier, Anthony Sherwood, Wesley Webb, Sherwin Julien, Floyd Lawrence, Russell Munroe, Keyeno Thomas, Kelvin Modeste and Nicholson Thomas while, for the Latapy XI, the likes of Dennis Lawrence, Stern John, Marvin Andrews, Clyde Leon, Earl Jean and Latapy will lace up their boots.

The Under 20 team will come up against a Point Fortin XI captained by Hector and including Nathaniel Garcia, Jabari Mitchell, Marcus Joseph, Justin Sadoo and Akini Adams, all players hailing from the areas of Point Fortin and Cedros. The TT Under-20 team are preparing for CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup qualification in November.