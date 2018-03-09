Susan Gosine-Herreradies in New York

Susan Gosine-Herrera

SEETA PERSAD

FOR the past three days, condolences have been pouring in on social media for New York-based Trinidad-born journalist Susan Gosine-Herrera, who died on Monday at the age of 57. Gosine-Herrera died in Queens, New York, of brain cancer. She leaves to mourn her husband Edison Herrera and daughter Florencia Gosine.

Gosine-Herrera, who had worked for several media houses in TT, including the Newsday and Express, left the country 17 years ago. Scores of local journalists have been leaving messages of sympathy on her Facebook page.

She often took to social media to write about her painful experiences with her illness.

Last year she posted Mahatma Gandhi’s quote: “My faith is brightest in the midst of impenetrable darkness.”

She also wrote: “My friends tell me I am a miracle. I wonder what is considered so miraculous about me. Surely I cannot find one person who would be willing to switch their life with mine at this point in time. Five major brain surgeries; three craniotomies, two gamma knife surgeries, in less than five months, a bilateral mastectomy and cancer waging war with me at whim.

“My husband Edison and daughter, deserve medals for their devotion and patience during this trying period in my life. Perhaps miracles don’t manifest in earth-shattering pronouncements but in subtle realities. My miracle is in the courage, strength, determination and ferocity with which I fight to behold every awakening dawn. It’s in the family and friends that pray for me, share my pain and support me with their strength. It’s in the power of their prayers when they join me in battle.”

On New Year’s Day, Gosine-Herrera wrote about her daughter, saying she was engaged to her boyfriend of 12 years, Joshua Singh, at Rockefeller Centre, Manhattan, New York. “It was a spontaneous move on his part and quite the surprise and shock for her. After she recovered from the initial shock, she said, ‘Yes.’”

Unfortunately Gosine-Herrera did not live to see her daughter get married. However she posted her advice to the newly engaged couple, asking them to laugh every day.

“Be thoughtful and generous, respect each other, kiss each other good night, learn from each other, fall in love with each other every day and grow old together. I am thankful to be able to share in this special moment in their lives. I wish them happiness, peace, success, perfect health, love and prosperity for all times,” she wrote.