South East POS thrash East Mucurapo
SOUTH EAST Port of Spain inflicted a 57-12 thrashing on East Mucurapo at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo on Monday, as the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools Association North Zone continued.
In a male Under-20 fixture, South East Port of Spain, who led 25-0 at the half-time break, relied on 18 points from Esan Babb, while Kobee James contributed 15 points and Kevon Williams 10.
Cecil Young and Joshua Gill each scored five in a hapless display from East Mucurapo.
Earlier on Tuesday, in a male Under-15 contest, St Francis Boys (formerly Belmont Boys) cruised past Trinity 40-14.
Donte Hazard scored 13, Isaiah Smith 12 and Darbaise Ishmael seven for St Francis Boys while Freedom Leon was the main man for Trinity with eight.
St Anthony’s thrashed Tranquillity 43-21 on Monday, in a male Under-20 encounter.
In the latter of back-to-back games at the Jean Pierre Complex, St Anthony’s were rewarded with 10 points apiece from Jaheem Job and Isaiah Theodore, while Kerry McClaren scored nine for the beaten Tranquil. It was a miserable day for Tranquillity as, in the earlier fixture on Monday, their Under-15 team fell to a narrow 29-27 loss to Morvant Laventille.
Jonathan Edwards netted nine points and Edward Seaton eight for Morvant Laventille, while Aaron Letren notched 10 and Jamal Miller seven for Tranquillity.