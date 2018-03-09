Shamfa in Berlin

TOURISM Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is in Berlin, Germany heading a delegation to promote this country at the world’s largest tourism trade fair, the International Trade Bourse (ITB 2018).

The event, touted as the leading business to business platform for travel and tourism, is expected to attract 170,000 visitors from 180 countries, including exhibitors such as airlines and hotels. Cudjoe’s visit was disclosed in a statement from her ministry titled Destination Trinidad and Tobago Solidifies its Presence in the European Market.

The statement said the TT delegation’s main focus at ITB 2018 is reassuring the European market that this destination remains “open, attractive and ready to do business.”

The ITB runs from March 7 to 11, and Cudjoe will meet large and small operators, trade magazines and airlines to try to establish partnerships to promote TT and boost tourist arrivals. “The first day’s meetings have shown that there is increased awareness and keen interest in Trinidad as a leisure destination, and the German market remains passionate about Tobago,” the statement said.

Ministry officials also met WestJet Vacations, one of Canada’s largest airlines, which flies to Trinidad three times weekly, to explore a weekly direct flight to Tobago. The statement said visitors to TT from Canada have increased by five per cent from 2016 to 2017. She will also meet Der Touristik, one of Europe’s largest tour operators, after an initial meeting at the World Travel Market (WTM) last November.