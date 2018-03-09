Preysal Phoenix whip Cricket Lovers in T20

PREYSAL PHOENIX whipped Cricket Lovers by eight wickets, on February 28, in a Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) T20 Premiership encounter.

At the Crown Street Recreation Ground in Tacarigua, Cricket Lovers were dismissed for 71 in 19.1 overs, with Leandra Ramdeen taking two wickets for six runs, while Felicia Walters got 2/19. Jovanka Simon was the top-scorer for Cricket Lovers with 29.

In their reply, Preysal Phoenix reached 73/2 in 10.2 overs with Shenelle Lord hitting an unbeaten 30.

In another Premiership Division encounter, at Munroe Road in Cunupia, Hibiscus brushed aside Moosai by 40 runs.

Rachel Vincent led the way with 66 as Hibiscus posted a score of 118/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Amanda Samaroo returned figures of 2/18 for Moosai.

Karishma Ramharack took 4/7 and Allison Collins 2/19 as Moosai were restricted to 78/9 in response. Samaroo was the lone resistance with the bat for Moosai with 27.

The other scheduled Premiership match, between Technocrats and Players, at the Brothers Recreation Ground in Williamsville, was abandoned due to rain.

There was also action in the Championship Division, as Cricket Divas registered a seven-wicket win over UWI, at UWI SPEC, St Augustine.

UWI tallied a score of 117/5 with Latoya Garraway notching 40.

Cricket Divas, in reply, reached 118/3 in 15.4 overs with useful knocks from Sylvia Bolah and Olisha Bolah (23 apiece) and Stacey Bolah (19).

Rain forced the abandonment of the other scheduled Championship Division meeting, between JFK and Waterloo All Stars, at the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground, Barrackpore.

Other Results

(February 25) –

TTWCA Round Five League –

Premiership Division –

At Bamboo Recreation Ground, Bamboo #2, Valsayn: TECHNOCRATS 192/4 (38 overs) – Stacy Ann King 101 not out; Kajol Dalgir 2/25 vs PREYSAL PHOENIX 163/5 (35 overs) – Shenelle Lord 59, Felicia Walters 51, Samantha Bissoon 24 not out; Alysha Gomez 2/30. Technocrats won by 13 runs on faster run-rate.

At Daren Ganga Recreation Ground, Barrackpore: PLAYERS 57 – Nadia Mohammed 22, Shania Abdool 11; Akaze Thompson 4/19, Karishma Ramharack 3/13 vs HIBISCUS 60 (11 overs) – Rachel Vincent 39 not out, Shari John 12 not out. Hibiscus won by 10 wickets.

Championship Division –

At UWI Admin Ground, St Augustine: CRICKET DIVAS 204/6 (30 overs) – Sylvia Bolah 52 not out, Trisha Marquis 42, Olisha Bolah 36 not out, Stacey Bolah 32; Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste 2/25 vs UWI 65 – Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste 13, Latoya Garraway 12 not out; Sharika Sinanan 2/2, Trisha Marquis 2/7, Salisha Heraldo 2/8, Krystal Cabralis 2/16. Cricket Divas won by 139 runs.