Horsford, Roach named in CARIFTA track and field squad
TYRIQ Horsford and Ianna Roach will be among the top athletes representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 47th edition of the Carifta Games from March 30 to April 2 at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, in the Bahamas.
The Games will bring together some 500 athletes and 150 team officials from 26 countries, all among the best track and field athletes in the Caribbean. Horsford won gold in the boys Under-18 javelin, while Roach won gold in the girls Under-18 shot put event at the Carifta Games last year in Curacao. Both athletes will take part in the Under-20 category this year. The Games has two age categories - Under-17 and Under-20.
Last year TT won 22 medals - seven gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals which was a vast improvement over the 2016 Games hosted in Grenada with a medal tally of 14 medals.
TT SQUAD -
Boys Under-20 - Ako Hislop (100m, 4x100m - Kaizen Panthers), Che Lara (400m, 4x400m - Abilene Wildcats), Clarence Hannibal (discus, shot put - Falcons), Franklyn Stanisclaus (octathlon - Kaizen Panthers), Jabari Fox (4x400m - PFNJ), Jahi Hernandez (4x400m - Abilene Wildcats), Jaydon Antoine (long jump - Neon Wolves), Joel Andrews (octathlon - DPAC), Justen O’Brien (4x400m - Abilene Wildcats), Konnel Jacob (discus, shot put - Jaguars), Kriston Charles (5000m - Richard Jones Racing), Onal Mitchell (400m, 4x400m - PFNJ), Onil Mitchell (4x100m - PFNJ), Timothy Frederick (200m, 4x100m - Simplex), Tyrell Edwards (100m, 200m, 4x100m - Toco Titans), Tyrese Rawlins (110m hurdles, 4x100m - Neon Wolves), Tyriq Horsford (javelin - Zenith)
Girls Under-20 - Akilah Lewis (100m, 200m - Concorde), Aquilla St Louis (heptathlon - DPAC), Ianna Roach (shot put - Memphis), Janea Spinks (100m - Concorde), Joanna Rogers (800m - Cougars), Kymoi Noray (javelin - Zenith), Safiya John (heptathlon - Kaizen Panthers), Talena Murray (javelin - Zenith), Tamia Badal (100m hurdles - Couva Cougars)
Boys Under-17 - Avindale Smith (200m, 400m, 4x400m - Abilene), Che Saunders (high jump - Kaizen Panthers), Jordan Pope (4x400m - Concorde), Malachi Haywood (4x400m - PFNJ), Saeed Pompey (4x400m - Morvant Jets), Savion Joseph (long jump - Zenith), Shakeem Mc Kay (100m, 200m, 4x400m - Memphis Pioneers), Veayon Joseph (javelin - Zenith)
Girls Under-17 - Malika Coutain (4x400m - PFNJ), Natasha Fox (400m, 4x400m - PFNJ), Nicola Pesnell (4x400m, 100m H, 400m - Memphis Pioneers), Patrice Richards (hurdles, 4x400m - Neon Wolves, Rae-Anne Servillle (400m, 4x400m - Memphis Pioneers), Shaniqua Bascombe (100m, 200m - Cougars), Faith Edwards (long jump - Neon Wolves), Taejha Badal (100m, 200m, Couva Cougars)
Officials - Lucretia Burns (manager), Ronnell Barclay (assistant manager), Nadine Hamid (head coach throws), Wade Franklyn (throws), Michelle Pennie (jumps), Wendell Williams (jumps), Arlon Morrison (combined events), Analee Walcott (combined events), Kelvin Nancoo (sprints), Eric Mc Cree (sprints), Dave Sandy (sprints), Hydianne Harper-Simmons (sprints), Jason Pilgrim (physiotherapist), Kurlin Smith-Nicholas (massage therapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist), Clint Mc kenzie (massage therapist), Anyl Gopeesingh (doctor TBC)