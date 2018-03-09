Duke, Carter advance to men’s singles final

AKIEL Duke and Aidan Carter advanced to the final of the men’ singles category when action in the Shell/Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continued at the club’s courts on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Both Duke and Carter had to battle to advance to the finals. Duke got off to a rough start against Dexter Mahase falling 7-5 in the first set. However, Duke grew in strength as the match progressed and won the second set 6-3, before sealing the match with a 6-2 win in the third set.

Carter, facing Nabeel Mohammed in the other semifinal, jumped out to an early lead with a 6-3 win in the first set. Mohammed levelled the contest after winning the second set 6-2, before Carter sealed the contest with a 6-4 victory in the third.

In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Mohammed bounced back with a win as he joined forces with Vaughn Wilson. The pair defeated Nathan Valdez and Ebolum Nwokolo 6-0, 6-2. In another quarterfinal match, Richard Chung and Jerome Ward earned a walkover win over James Betts and Mark Henderson.

Matches continued after press time last night, while the tournament continues today from 4 pm.