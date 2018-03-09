Double glory for Success RC at Kelvin Nancoo East Games

Kerlis Navarro (second from left) of Success RC School speeds to victory in the Girls Under-13 East Zone ‘A’ 100-metre race yesterday.

Stories by JELANI BECKLES

SUCCESS RC finished first and second in the East B boys and girls categories respectively, when the inaugural Milo-sponsored Kelvin Nancoo National Primary School East Games were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.

Young athletes competed in running, walking and throwing events such as the javelin. In the end, Chinapoo Government reigned supreme in the East A Zone boys category amassing 103 points to earn the title. Morvant New Government were a distant second ending with 67 points, while St Dominic’s RC ended with 61 points.

In the East A Zone girls category, St Dominic’s RC took first place with 85 points and Hokett Baptist ended second with 63 points. Morvant Anglican rounded off the top three with 53 points.

The East B Zone girls category was the most competitive of the day, as the top teams were only separated by six points. Eastern Girls were crowned winners with 93 points, while Success RC had to settle for second place with 87 points. Snatching third place were Laventille Girls with 64 points.

Success RC got top spot in the East B Zone boys category with 109 points, Nelson Street Boys finished second with 87 points and Eastern Boys ended third with 61 points.

Before the young athletes showed their talent in track and field events, schools participated in the march past. Among the East A schools, Morvant Anglican took first place with 179 points, ahead of St Dominic’s RC (173 points) and Chinapoo Government (168 points). In the East B march past competition, Bethlehem Girls RC won with 164 points, narrowly ahead of St Phillip’s Government (163 points) and Nelson Street Boys (162 points).

HONOUR ROLL

Victor and Victrix Ludorum Awards

East A

Under-9 Girls: Reneisha Williams - St Dominic’s RC

Under-9 Boys: Nehemiah Hinds - St Dominic’s RC

Under-11 Girls: Andreen Sylvester - Lower Morvant Government

Under-11 Boys: Kaleem Orr - Chinapoo Government; Elijah Clouden - Chinapoo Government

Under-13 Girls: Kerry-Ann Andrews - Chinapoo Government; Ifa Trim - Morvant Anglican

Under-13 Boys: Shaquille Richardson - Morvant New Government

Under-15 Girls: Faith Roach - Hokett Baptist; Andrea Cadette - St Dominic’s RC

Under-15 Boys: Junior Alleyne - St Dominic’s RC

East B

Under-9 Girls: Sapphire Bruce - Eastern Girls

Under-9 Boys: Jahleel John - Nelson Street

Under-11 Girls: Jonneisia Warner - Success RC

Under-11 Boys: Tyrie Kalloo - Nelson Street

Under-13 Girls: Kerlis Navarro - Success RC

Under-13 Boys: Jahyell Greene - Laventille Boys

Under-15 Girls: Tia Lewis - Success RC

Under-15 Boys: Jabari St John - Success RC