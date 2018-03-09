Just In
Friday 9 March 2018
News

Archie delays leave

Chief Justice Ivor Archie agreed to an invitation by Acting President Christine Kangaloo to delay his departure from TT (on intended sabbatical) until Sunday's return of President Anthony Carmona to TT, said President's House today.

"This invitation was made in order to enable further communications to be had in relation to the Honourable Prime Minister’s letter to His Excellency Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona dated March 7 th , 2018."

While Archie has sought a six month sabbatical, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had told Carmona the CJ is not provided with a sabbatical under the Salary Review Commission's 98th Report.

