$75,000 up for grabs at All Fours tournament
THE PETER Chan Tack Memorial All Fours Tournament will be held on April 28 and 29, with the winning team walking away with $30,000.
Prize money will also be awarded to the second, third and fourth place finishers as they would earn $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.
On the first day of competition five venues would be used for the preliminary stage of the tournament - Queluengo Sports Bar in Diego Martin, Chaguaramas Military Museum, Surprise Bar in Diego Martin, Antonio’s Bar in Point Cumana and NUGFW Hall, Henry Street, Port of Spain. The finals of the tournament will be held at NUGFW Hall on April 29. Each team must pay $2,500 to register 12 players.
For further information contact Lennox Stafford (794-3887), James Lambert (620-2286), Keith Malwah (354-7584), Patrick Trumpet (309-8305) or Angelo Ali (717-0919).