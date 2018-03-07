WE’VE BEEN BATTERED

Justice Carol Gobin...who launched a scathing attack on Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s decision to go on a six months sabbatical. FILE PHOTO

OUTSPOKEN High Court judge Justice Carol Gobin says judges have been, “battered, left ashamed and demoralised”, thanks to Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

In an explosive email exchange with colleagues on the bench, Gobin who has been openly critical of the Chief Justice, vented on a plan by Archie to go on a six month sabbatical from Sunday to rest, reflect and study in Washington, DC. She has also pleaded with her colleagues to discuss whether Archie’s departure, if he should go as planned, might not constitute abandonment of his office.

As she took issue with the plan by the Chief Justice to proceed on the six-month extended leave, Gobin added, “As to the desire he indicated to His Excellency, ‘to step back’, it is my view that the Chief Justice needs not to step back, but to step down.

“I wish to make it clear, I welcome his departure. But this sabbatical that he has so surreptitiously claimed for himself allows him to ride out still clinging to the office that he has all but irreparably damaged with a promise to return, leaving behind chaos and confusion and leaving us in a mire that has been of his making. It also allows him to avoid having to account at least for now, for his actions.

“As for his ‘arrival at that place which requires him to step back and rest and reflect’, I believe that I speak for some of us when I say that we believe we are as deserving or perhaps more so of time to rest and reflect. We have arrived at a place in our history thanks to the Chief Justice which has left us battered, ashamed and demoralised. I am heartbroken for this institution.”

“We have grown weary from having to hold our heads up and carry on in the midst of the controversies and the embarrassment that we and the institution have suffered as a direct result of serious allegations of misconduct on the part of the Chief Justice. They still remain unanswered. They have brought the Judiciary into disrepute.

“The scandals surrounding his behaviour have been the subject of newspaper reports including a UK newspaper and articles, J’Ouvert old mas players portrayals, commentary by one contestant in the calypso finals at the Dimanche Gras, in the theatre.

BREAK IS NOT AN OPTION

“We have continued faithfully discharging our duties, because we are mindful of our responsibilities to the people of this country. We know that in difficult times a break for rest and reflection is not an option.” She called on her colleagues on the bench to discuss whether Archie’s departure, if he should go as planned, might not constitute an abandonment of his office.

“If the Chief Justice is not entitled to sabbatical leave under the law or by reason of the procedure he adopted in granting his own application, whatever that might be, then should we discuss whether his departure, if he should go as planned, might not constitute an abandonment of his office. I invite you all to take a position on this...please.”

In yet another email yesterday, she said the correspondence of the CJ to the President gave the impression that he was applying for leave but did not indicate that “he had already applied to himself, granted it to himself and was merely seeking his Excellency’s permission to leave the jurisdiction to enjoy the benefit he had bestowed on himself.”

She said as far as she was aware there was no adoption of the SRC’s report. “Did the Chief Justice consider that this ‘approval of a draft in principle’ was sufficient to allow him to invoke the general policy for his own benefit with no rules or guidelines in place to assure transparency? Could the SRC or the committee have even contemplated this bizarre development?”

She also questioned the choice of Archie’s research topic on labour law jurisprudence.“Really??!! Implications for the jurisprudence!!!! In the Industrial Court Jurisdiction perhaps…This study is what the Chief Justice believes even under the draft policy on which he relies, is something which will benefit the administration of justice and enhance the performance of his duties??? I have my doubts.”

“But then, this might have been obvious to anyone who was not considering his own application. There is wisdom in the age old principle that prevents us from acting as judges in or own cause. Apart from securing even the appearance of fairness, it ensures we don’t look stupid down the line.”

WHAT ABOUT OUR LEAVE?

She questioned the approval of the leave to the Chief Justice and the availability of such leave to judges since, in the past, all queries on the issue were met with silence.

“You would have noted that I asked specifically whether any applications for such had been made or granted, and what were the arrangement where a Chief Justice applied. I received no answer... not unusual.”

“Strangely enough documents began circulating yesterday afternoon which provided the answer to one of my questions. The Chief Justice is going on sabbatical leave it seems on 11th March, in a matter of days. He chose not to disclose this, even when I raised the subject a couple weeks ago and he had the opportunity to speak truthfully.

“The publication of documents relating to the Chief Justice’s purported application to himself and grant to himself of sabbatical leave and/or the application to and grant by his Excellency of to, either the leave itself or the permission to leave the jurisdiction to enjoy the leave facility raises serious questions.” She said the silence by Archie has only enabled the “continued disrespect show to us, to the institution and the public.”

Justice Frank Seepersad also questioned the policy governing the grant of sabbatical leave for judges. “It is evident that without the establishment of a clear and effective policy to govern sabbatical leave, the Chief Justice has unilaterally determined that he is entitled to same, considered and approved his own application and we have no clarity as to the process that should be engaged.

“I have great difficulty in understanding how a labour related project more suited to the industrial court will benefit the Judiciary. Are we to assume given the tenor of the CJ’s request that the President has to approve sabbatical requests? This is not a power that is constitutionally enshrined.” Also it was not a response from Archie himself, Registrar of the High Court Shabiki Cazabon wrote to Gobin on the issue of sabbatical leave for judges.

She said she was “directed” by the CJ to “advise that sabbatical leave is available to Judges subject to the exigencies of the job.

“A Judge who wishes to apply for sabbatical leave may make his/her application to the Honourable Chief Justice who will be guided by the criteria as set out in the SRC (Salaries Review Commission) Report and that developed by the sub-committee.

The judges say that no one has the report of the sub-committee referred to as the last time the draft that was developed was in 2014. Justice of Appeal Paula Mae Weekes set to be TT’s sixth President in a matter of days, and Justices Ricky Rahim and Hayden St Clair-Douglas were on the sub committee.