Record labels scout Nailah

Nailah Blackman will perform at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 17 at the Sounds of Africa and the Caribbean stage.

JUST before young soca artiste Nailah Blackman heads to South by Southwest (SXSW) to perform on March 17, the young artiste is also being scouted by major record labels.

Anson Soverall, Blackman’s manager told Newsday, “During the last week, we have been contacted by numerous record labels. Like numerous. It is a great feeling to know the work is being recognised on an international level. Her songs are playing on many of the major radio networks in the UK and the US.

“From here it is to focus on the international side of what Nailah brings to the table.”

He did not wish to state exactly which record labels were scouting her.

Blackman, like others before her such as Machel Montano, Destra Garcia and Bunji Garlin, will be performing at SXSW on March 17 at 800 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas, from 6 pm at the Sounds from Africa and the Caribbean stage.

Blackman’s performance at the annual music showcase is being sponsored by Soca on the Seas, The European Cruise.

Soverall said, “They (Soca on the Seas) contacted us about sponsoring Nailah for South by South West. We then had to submit some music.

“In submitting the music, she was selected and every year they do a top 100 list of artistes to watch. So her song O’Lawd Oye, I believe, has made it in the top ten of the top 100 of artistes to watch in the SXSW.”

She is the only Caribbean artiste, he added, to be representing on that stage.

Blackman will be performing alongside African artistes such as Patornaking, Kojo Funds and AKA among others.

Soverall said Soca on the Seas contacted Blackman during the Carnival season. “During Carnival time, we were contacted and everything sort of went through during the last month or so.”

He added that African artistes such as British-born Nigerian record producer Maleek Berry have asked to do collaborations with Blackman.

There are also even more things in the works for Blackman such being featured on Major Lazer’s Caribbean to Africa album, Soverall said, although he was uncertain as to the album’s exact name.

Soverall said they were also in talks with some African artistes to remix O’Lawd Oye.

He said being featured in the top 100 artistes to watch is a great achievement for Blackman.

While at SXSW Blackman and her team plan to network and make more contacts.

The SXSW festival which is composed of interactive, film and music runs from March 9 to 18.

The music festival runs from March 12 to 18.