Phillips returns to his art

Michael Phillip will stage his latest exhibition A Return to Passion at Horizons Art Gallery.

WILDLIFE and scenery artist Michael Phillips’ latest exhibit entitled A Return To Passion comes after a long hiatus from the art world.

Phillips is renowned for his sporting achievements on the cycle track as a multiple national champion and record-holder and winner of several significant international medals. His foray into painting became a means to support his ongoing cycling exploits.

During his time away from exhibiting he focused on cycling and sport development and a ground-breaking community wellness programme in Diego Martin, said a media release. Phillips served as an executive member of the TT Olympic Committee, as chairman of the Sport Company of TT and also on a Cabinet-appointed committee to address issues of physical inactivity, obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Much of his inspiration for A Return To Passion comes from the time he spends road/mountain bike riding in rural parts TT, Chaguaramas and the North Coast road. His attention to detail comes from the desire to have the viewer develop a greater appreciation for nature and the scenic beauty of TT, the release said.

A Return to Passion opens at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James on March 20 from 7 pm to 8.30 pm and continues until March 31. Opening hours are 9 am to 5.30 pm, Mondays to Fridays and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.