NCC and J’Ouvert bandleaders meet today
THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) will meet with Port of Spain J’Ouvert bandleaders at its VIP Lounge in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain at 5 pm today.
The meeting is as part of an ongoing series of talks with various Carnival stakeholders and interest groups. It is specifically designed to encourage as many stakeholders to voice their concerns, as well as share viable solutions to many of the issues facing J’Ouvert celebrations in the Port of Spain environs, the NCC said in a media release.
The Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly as well as the Mayor of Port of Spain, Joel Martinez are expected to attend.