McLetchie, Lingo progress at Tranquillity Tennis
RICHARD McLetchie and Neil Lingo advanced to the semi-finals of the veterans singles category when the Shell/Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continued at the club’s courts on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain, yesterday.
McLetchie cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mark Lee Lum, while Lingo had a tougher match against Athelstan Phillips but prevailed 6-2, 7-5.
In the second round of the mixed doubles category, Dexter Mahase and Lindy Ann Farrier outlasted Robert Caesar and Melissa Gajadhar 6-1, 6-2. In quarter-final matches in the mixed doubles, Nabeel Mohammed and Emma Rose Trestrail booked a place in the semi-finals with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Jerome Ward and Emma Davis, while Keshan Moonasar and Yin Lee Assang got past Brendon Bruce and Alexis Bruce 6-4, 7-5.
In the second round of the men’s doubles, James Betts and Mark Henderson fought back to defeat Ronald Robinson and Jaydon Alexis 4-6, 7-5, 10-3. Recording walkover victories were the pair of Kino Francis and Caesar, the Nathan Valdez/Ebolum Nwokolo duo and the team of Ethan Jeary and Adam Scott.
The tournament continues today from 4 pm.