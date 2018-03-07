Investigation into oil spill at Catshill
State-owned oil company Petrotrin has launched an investigation into an oil spill at the Catshill field, Moruga. The spill was discovered on Monday and the company immediately activated its oil spill response system and incident command team to manage the spill.
In a media release, Petrotrin said its operations, health, safety and environment (HSE) department as well as security personnel had been sent to the field, though it did not say why security personnel were sent to the site.
In another release yesterday, the company said recovery and clean-up activities were still ongoing. It did not say how much oil had been recovered or what damage had been done at the site.