Hillview move one step closer to title

HILLVIEW College moved closer to the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premier Division 50-over title with another commanding performance in the penultimate round, yesterday.

In a shortened 22-over match because of rain, leaders Hillview dismissed third placed Fatima College for 56 in 21 overs at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado. Michael Ambard scored 23, but Navin Bidaisse and Sachin Seecharan destroyed the Fatima batting. Bidaisse grabbed five wickets for five runs in four overs, while Seecharan took 4/14 in five overs. In reply, Hillview eased to 57/2 in 15.5 overs with West Indies Under-19 batsman Keagan Simmons scoring an unbeaten 26 and Seecharan cracking 22 not out.

Second placed Naparima are still in with a chance of winning the title, after crushing Carapichaima East Secondary by 10 wickets at Naparima Ground in San Fernando.

The match between Barrackpore West Secondary and Signal Hill Secondary in Barrackpore was not played because Signal Hill could not get a flight to Trinidad. The teams will play on Monday.

The final round will be played on Tuesday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Carapichaima East Secondary 120 (27 overs) (James Duncan 35, Taradath Basdeo 26; Shadell Soogrim 6/24, Jevon George 2/31) vs Naparima College 124/0 (12 overs) (Cephas Cooper 71 not out, Kyle Roopchand 29 not out) Naparima won by 10 wickets

Presentation College, Chaguanas 229/8 (Darius Gopaul 79, Aneil Pitiram 38; Hasim Headley 2/34, Jonathon Frederick 2/44) vs St Benedict’s College 175/4 (Mbeki Joseph 70 not out, Antonio Gomez 29; Joel Sutherland 1/13) Presentation win, St Benedict’s earn losing draw

Barrackpore West Secondary vs Signal Hill Secondary - match postponed

Fatima College 56 (21 overs) (Michael Ambard 23; Navin Bidaisse 5/5, Sachin Seecharan 4/14) vs Hillview College 57/2 (15.5 overs) (Keagan Simmons 26 not out, S Seecharan 22 not out) Hillview won by eight wickets