Duke books spot in Tranquil men semis
TOP SEED Akiel Duke progressed to the men singles semi-final round of the Shell/Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament with a comfortable victory over sixth-seeded Keshan Moonasar, at the Tranquillity Tennis Courts, Port of Spain.
In yesterday’s quarter-final phase, Duke ousted Moonasar 6-2, 6-2.
Third seed Nabeel Mohammed brushed aside fifth seed Jerome Ward 6-1, 6-4 while seventh seed Dexter Mahase humiliated Javier Lewis 6-0, 6-1, and Aidan Carter defeated Krystyan Valentine 6-4, 3-0 (retired).
Athelstan Phillips claimed the senior veteran singles title yesterday courtesy of a hard-fought 1-6, 6-2, 10-6 win over Peter Moore.
Brian Jackson hammered Carlos Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0 in a veteran singles quarter-final while Kendall Cuffy and Sonny Williams were engaged in battle up to press time last evening.
There were also a pair of mixed doubles quarter-finals yesterday.
The duo of Duke and Carlista Mohammed whipped Ronald Robinson and Bridgette Garcia 6-1, 6-3 while Collin Auguste and Anya King got the better of Mahase and Lindy Ann Farrier 6-2, 7-6(3).
Action will continue today with the men’s singles semi-finals, starting at 4 pm.