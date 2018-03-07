Dillon: Decrease in crimes at UWI

JULIEN NEAVES

REPORTS of crimes at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus have decreased this year thanks to interventions by the police, reported National Security Minister Edmund Dillon.

He was responding to a question for oral answer during the Senate sitting on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who asked about security measures at UWI, given the increase in crimes against students.

Dillon reported that the police said a meeting was held at the office of the vice principal on October 16, 2017, and safety and security matters were discussed.

He said after the meeting the police implemented the following measures: joint patrols from October 16, which will continue with the aim of increased safety and security; additional lighting and cameras are to be installed; greater control and monitoring of entry and access points; police extra duty at three points since October 10 and continuing; safety and crime prevention education and awareness programme for staff and students; and mobile patrols in and around the campus and the perimeter.

Mark then asked whether there had been a remarkable reduction in the incidence of crime against students in the five months since the initiative was implemented.