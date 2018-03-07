Diamond Vale rule Nancoo Games again
JELANI BECKLES
DIAMOND Vale Government School continued its dominance when the 31st Milo Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Games were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.
In the West B competition, Diamond Vale Government won its 31st consecutive title in both the boys and girls categories.
In the girls category, Diamond Vale tallied 61 points to win the title comfortably over Crystal Stream Government (32 points) and La Puerta Government (27 points). Diamond Vale were just as dominant in the boys category, ending with 93 points to ease to another title. Diego Martin Government grabbed second position with 41 points, just two points ahead of Diego Martin Boys’ RC.
In the West A competition, Maraval RC earned the girls crown after amassing 91 points, Carenage Girls were second with 83 points and Dunross Prep rounded off the top three with 62 points.
In the West A boys competition, Dunross edged Maraval RC by five points to grab the title. Dunross ended with 88 points and Maraval ended with 83 points. Wesport rounded off the top three with 70 points.
Among the West A schools, Maraval RC claimed the march past title with 169 points finishing ahead of Dunross Prep (160) and Carenage Girls Government (153).
In the West B march past, Patna River Estate Government easily won the march past with 179 points. Diamond Vale finished second with 142 points and Crystal Stream Government ended third with 138 points.
HONOUR ROLL
WEST A
Victrix and Victor Ludorum Awards
Under-9 Girls
Alissa Mathias - Maraval RC
Under-9 Boys
Tannon Niemeyer - Dunross
Under-11 Girls
Shiniquah Lawrence - Carenage Girls
Kaya Subero - Maraval RC
Under-11 Boys
Josiah Grant - Wesport SDA
Under-13 Girls
Kayleigh Forde - Dunross
Under-13 Boys
Dillon Woodruffe - Dunross
Under-15 Girls
Allamandria Haynes - Dunross
Under-15 Boys
Stephon Felix - Maraval RC
WEST B
Victrix and Victor Ludorum Awards
Under-9 Girls
Kayana Thornhill - Crystal Stream Gov’t
Under-9 Boys
Javan Carrington - Patna River Estate
Under-11 Girls
Jeneice Burton - Diamond Vale Gov’t
Under-11 Boys
Savion Adams - Crystal Stream Gov’t
Under-13 Girls
Abigail Burton - Diamond Vale Gov’t
Under-13 Boys
Tyrell Springer - Diamond Vale Gov’t
Under-15 Girls
Danielle Prescod - Diamond Vale Gov’t
Under-15 Boys
Timothy Simpson - Patna River Estate