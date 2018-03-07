Just In
Wednesday 7 March 2018
Diamond Vale rule Nancoo Games again

Hasheen Salandy,right, of tDiamond Vale Government Primary School finishes in first place ahead of schoolmate Ajani SPEEDSTER: Taylor,left, in the Boys U-7 50 metres race at the 31st MILO Games at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

JELANI BECKLES

DIAMOND Vale Government School continued its dominance when the 31st Milo Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Games were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.

In the West B competition, Diamond Vale Government won its 31st consecutive title in both the boys and girls categories.

In the girls category, Diamond Vale tallied 61 points to win the title comfortably over Crystal Stream Government (32 points) and La Puerta Government (27 points). Diamond Vale were just as dominant in the boys category, ending with 93 points to ease to another title. Diego Martin Government grabbed second position with 41 points, just two points ahead of Diego Martin Boys’ RC.

In the West A competition, Maraval RC earned the girls crown after amassing 91 points, Carenage Girls were second with 83 points and Dunross Prep rounded off the top three with 62 points.

In the West A boys competition, Dunross edged Maraval RC by five points to grab the title. Dunross ended with 88 points and Maraval ended with 83 points. Wesport rounded off the top three with 70 points.

Among the West A schools, Maraval RC claimed the march past title with 169 points finishing ahead of Dunross Prep (160) and Carenage Girls Government (153).

In the West B march past, Patna River Estate Government easily won the march past with 179 points. Diamond Vale finished second with 142 points and Crystal Stream Government ended third with 138 points.

HONOUR ROLL

WEST A

Victrix and Victor Ludorum Awards

Under-9 Girls

Alissa Mathias - Maraval RC

Under-9 Boys

Tannon Niemeyer - Dunross

Under-11 Girls

Shiniquah Lawrence - Carenage Girls

Kaya Subero - Maraval RC

Under-11 Boys

Josiah Grant - Wesport SDA

Under-13 Girls

Kayleigh Forde - Dunross

Under-13 Boys

Dillon Woodruffe - Dunross

Under-15 Girls

Allamandria Haynes - Dunross

Under-15 Boys

Stephon Felix - Maraval RC

WEST B

Victrix and Victor Ludorum Awards

Under-9 Girls

Kayana Thornhill - Crystal Stream Gov’t

Under-9 Boys

Javan Carrington - Patna River Estate

Under-11 Girls

Jeneice Burton - Diamond Vale Gov’t

Under-11 Boys

Savion Adams - Crystal Stream Gov’t

Under-13 Girls

Abigail Burton - Diamond Vale Gov’t

Under-13 Boys

Tyrell Springer - Diamond Vale Gov’t

Under-15 Girls

Danielle Prescod - Diamond Vale Gov’t

Under-15 Boys

Timothy Simpson - Patna River Estate

