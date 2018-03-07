Cops defuse fiery protest

The Central Division Task Force’s Operation Enterprise defused a potentially dangerous protest in Enterprise, Chaguanas yesterday as almost a dozen angry residents of Dass Street took to the streets, burning tyres and debris to protest what they described as sub-standard living conditions.

Newsday understands the protest was sparked by the murder of fruit vendor Clint Jeffers on Tuesday. He was killed while selling oranges on Kenny-Cyrus Street, Enterprise. Residents said high crime, few employment opportunities and poor drainage were also among the reasons for yesterday’s protest and demanded immediate action from their councillor and Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, ASP Richard Smith of the Central Division Task Force said members of the unit were dispatched to the area and were able to reason with the disgruntled residents. He said while he understood the plight of the community, he urged them not to engage in acts of lawlessness and to find a more productive alternative.