30 shots for Enterprise fruit vendor

A 44-YEAR-OLD Chaguanas fruit vendor was shot and killed while selling oranges at Kenny Cyrus Street in Enterprise on Tuesday.

Clint Jeffers, aka Charlie, was at the street corner shortly before 6.30 pm when a silver Nissan Tiida drove up and someone in the back seat shot him 30 times.

Neighbours alerted a police patrol in the area and Jeffers was taken to the Chaguanas health facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police reportedly found 21 spent shells at the scene.

Newsday understands Jeffers was arrested in his youth for petty theft, but was not known for any major offences. Chaguanas police are continuing inquiries.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday and tried to speak to Jeffers’ relatives but they declined to comment.