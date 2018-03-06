Thema's lawsuit moves closer to trial

Thema Williams

LOCAL gymnast Thema Williams’ multi-million dollar lawsuit against the TT Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) has moved one smaller step closer to trial.

Disclosure of documents critical to Williams’ lawsuit was provided on Monday by the federation and its former executive members, who are all being sued by the gymnast.

Williams’ attorneys, led by Senior Counsel Martin Daly, in January threatened to have the federation’s defence to the lawsuit struck out because of their failure to provide the documents.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Frank Seepersad in the Port of Spain High Court on Tuesday.

Williams is seeking $11.38 million compensation for what she says is the federation’s “harsh and oppressive” actions against her which shattered her dream of qualifying for the 2016 Olympic games.

Her lawsuit complains of “loss of opportunity” and damage to her personal and professional reputation allegedly caused by the actions of the Federation’s executive. She further contends that by failing to be given an opportunity to qualify for the games, she suffered a huge loss of opportunity of endorsements, motivational speaking engagements, business opportunities and a full scholarship to the Michigan State University, which she gave up in her bid to represent TT at the event.

Williams claimed her coach, John Geddert, was informed by the federation that she was withdrawn because she was injured, a claim which she denies.

Williams, by virtue of her higher score at the World Championships in Glasgow, was given the nod over Marisa Dick to compete at the Olympic Test event – Aquece Final Gymnastics Qualifier – in April 2016.

She and her coach John Geddert were in the South American country preparaing for the Olympic qualifier when the TTGF decided to replace her with alternate Marisa instead.

Alternate athlete Dick was flown in from Canada and eventually qualified to become the first person to represent TT in gymnastics at the Olympics.