Senate wishes Singh speedy recovery

MEMBERS of both Senate benches yesterday extended best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery for Government senator Avinash Singh, who is in hospital after being attacked by bees.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, while submitting a paper, said he extended best wishes on behalf of the Government bench. “He is lucky to be alive.”

Before piloting a motion on parliamentary autonomy, Opposition senator Wade Mark, on behalf of the Opposition, expressed hope for a speedy recovery to Singh. “He was an unfortunate victim of an attack by bees on his farm. We hope to see him in the Senate very soon.”

During the Senate sitting yesterday, Ndale Young was appointed to temporarily act for Singh.

Also receiving temporary appointments yesterday were Ayanna Lewis for Senate President Christine Kangaloo who is acting as President of the Republic, Alisha Romano for Government senator Clarence Rambharat who is abroad, and Augustus Thomas for Government senator Ronald Huggins who is ill.