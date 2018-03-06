RBC opens new Financial Solutions Centre in Pt Lisas

Managing Director RBC Royal Bank Trinidad and Tobago Darryl White (right) chats with RBC team members Technology Support Officer Marlene Joseph (second from right), and Retail Banking Associate Jolanda Phillip (second from left), while Head – Caribbean Banking, RBC Rob Johnston (left) looks on during the launch of the RBC Royal Bank Financial Solutions Centre in Point Lisas last month. Joseph and Phillip were winners of an internal bank competition.

RBC Royal Bank has opened a new Financial Solutions Centre in Point Lisas.

According to a release yesterday, the formal launch of its Point Lisas Financial Solutions Centre was held on February 27 and RBC Royal Bank Managing Director Darryl White, speaking at the launch, said the company is “willing to imagine what the future of banking will look like – and we are taking steps to define it.”

He explained RBC is evolving its store (formerly branch) network to provide choice and flexibility to clients. In January, the bank announced it was going digital in an effort to offer clients greater flexibility, security and control for their everyday banking. In a media statement at the time, the bank noted, “We have been transitioning to a digitally enabled relationship bank for some time and had reached the cross-roads of making that concept real for RBC clients.”

In delivering his remarks on at the launch White noted that being a “digitally enabled relationship bank” was not an oxymoron.

“The best businesses can reconcile the previously irreconcilable needs of clients. Uber – personalised and cheaper; Netflix…convenience, variety, on demand and mobile; and Amazon…unlimited variety that is personalised and fast. At RBC, we are providing clients with multi-channel options that offer them the flexibility and convenience to bank anywhere and any time. At the same time, we will still interact with clients in ways that add value and provide support for more complex financial solutions.”

The new centre is located at Atlantic Plaza in Point Lisas where the bank first opened the new concept store in May 2017.