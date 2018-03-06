Public invited to Paula-Mae inauguration

President elect Paula Mae - Weekes

Members of the public have been invited to the inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Paula-Mae Weekes, which will take place at the Queen's Park Savannah on March 19.

In a release sent to the media this morning, the Office of the President said members of the public must present an invitation which could be acquired from the offices of their respective MPs and from the box office of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA)and Southern National Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

Members of the public with invitations will be accommodated at the North Stand of the savannah and gates to this entrance will be opened from 7am.

The dress code for the inauguration ceremony is formal wear or business attire.