OWTU: TCL ignoring collective agreement
THE Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) once again held a peaceful prayer demonstration outside the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) Claxton Bay plant yesterday as negotiations between the parties drag on at a snail’s pace.
The workers, led by branch president Ahmad Mohammed, formed a semicircle and joined hands as they prayed for divine intervention.
Speaking to Newsday afterwards, Mohammed said discussions reached a sticking point last Friday after the company sought to sidestep the articles of agreement in the collective agreement and introduce its own terms and conditions.
“We are also at the stage where there is no definite word on a timeline or a date for the payment of outstanding back pay,” he said.
Another meeting is carded for Thursday at 1.30 pm at the administration building, Claxton Bay.
“We are due to meet on Thursday, when they should be coming to us with a proposal,” he said.