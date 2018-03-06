Man shot on Petrotrin’scompound appears in court

A man whom security shot at state-owned Petrotrin’s Pointe-a Pierre-refinery two weeks ago appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with three offences.

Kefy Springer, 27, appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the First Court. The first charge against him is that on February 21 at Petrotrin’s refinery compound, he assaulted Estate Constable Victor De Leon. It is also alleged that he had a piece of iron which he was intending to use to wound someone. He was also charged with being found in enclosed premises.

He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges and guilty to being found in the enclosed premises.

However, after hearing the prosecutor’s case, he disagreed with the information surrounding the charge, so the magistrate entered a not-guilty plea on that charge.

The charges alleged that security personnel employed by Petrotrin received a report of trespassing and saw Springer on the compound, which is restricted to the public unless granted permission to enter.

It is alleged that when security officers confronted him, he attacked them with a piece of iron and was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he received medical care.

On Monday, he walked with a limp in the court while holding a catheter urine bag at his side. He also had bandages on his abdomen. Springer complained he had not received medical attention for his injuries since being discharged from hospital four days before. The magistrate granted him $25,000 bail and adjourned the matter to March 29.