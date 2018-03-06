Leve targets romance travel Leve targetsromance travel

Dr Denise Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus, presiding officer of the Tobago House of Assembly, third from left, and Dr Auliana Poon of Leve-Global Group, fourth from left, are flanked by models from designers Heather Jones and Marlon George.

ROMANCE travel is one of the industry’s fastest-growing and most profitable year-round niches.

With is in mind, Leve –the fashion and lifestyle event– will target this multi-billion romance market with its annual event on May 6 at Villa Being in Arnos Vale, Tobago.

With the theme, Love is in the air, Leve 2018 is hoping to further position Tobago as a viable competitor in the Caribbean romance market. Organisers believe that the islands romantic beaches, breathtaking landscapes, kaleidoscopic reefs, enticing cuisine and cultural wealth it is ready to capitalise on the romance market. Leve’s mission is to generate local and international publicity for Tobago as a romance Caribbean destination. Organised by the Leve-Global Group, Leve is the brainchild of international tourism consultant Dr Auliana Poon.

The Caribbean fashion and lifestyle event “draws upon the aura and beauty of Tobago whilst creating an environment of quality excellence to promote a cluster of exceptional local brands in the fields of fine art, fashion, cuisine, culture, rum and rhythm,” said a media release.

Leve will showcase talented local fashion designers, culinary practitioners, accessories producers and entertainers to an international audience.

Organisers are also aiming to demonstrate that Tobago has all of the essential ingredients for a truly exceptional wedding experiences – from horticulture, photography, to fashion, décor, event planning, catering services and more.

The event will highlight the works of established and emerging designers including Caribbean couture and bridal wear designer Heather Jones, urban menswear designer Marlon George, urban chic fashion designer Dayle Angus of the House of Abeje Designer Clothing, hand-painting textile designer Caffey Daniel, Richard Young, Dominique La Roche; executive chef Adrian Cumberbatch, artist Kenwyn Crichlow and Tomley Roberts of Prestige Arts and artisan Ted Arthur.

According to Poon, “Love is recession-proof and there is no better place to fall in love and say ‘I do’, than in Tobago. Leve has a lot of potential to propel the island even further on the international scene, especially through the country’s fashion and culinary industry. We are so ecstatic to be partnering with the best talents in Trinidad and Tobago to expose our culture, cuisine and our way of life”.

Leve is being held under the patronage of Dr Denise Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus, presiding officer of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA). Partners include the Ministry of Tourism, the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation of the THA, Mt Irvine Bay Resort, Pigeon Point Heritage Park, Daisy’s Weddings, Exotic Caribbean Mountain Pride Ltd, Tobago Bridal Association, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, Caribbean Video and Television Production Company JCD & Associates and Marcellin’s Creations and Media Works.