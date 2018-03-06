Hillview eye SSCL crown today

HILLVIEW College can seal the 2018 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premier Division 50-over title with a victory in the penultimate round at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado, from 10 am today.

If leaders Hillview defeat third placed Fatima College, and second-placed Naparima College lose to seventh-placed Carapichaima East Secondary, Hillview will retain the title.

Hillview is the only team with a perfect record, winning all five matches this season. Fatima are eager for a victory today, as the Port of Spain school is still in with a chance of winning the crown.

Naparima will be confident of a victory against Carapichaima East, a school fighting to stay in the premier division.

In other matches today, fourth-placed St Benedict’s College will travel north to face sixth-placed Presentation College, Chaguanas at the latter’s ground.

In the final match of round six, fifth-placed Barrackpore West will play last-placed Signal Hill Secondary at the former’s school ground.

Signal Hill will have to win its final two matches to keep its slim chance alive of staying in the premier division.

The bottom two schools at the end of the competition will be demoted to the championship division.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Naparima College vs Carapichaima East Secondary, Naparima Ground

Presentation College, Chaguanas vs St Benedict’s College, Presentation Ground

Hillview College vs Fatima College, Honeymoon Park

Barrackpore West Secondary vs Signal Hill Secondary, Barrackpore West Ground

STANDINGS

1 Hillview - 90 points

2 Naparima - 74 points

3 Fatima - 72 points

4 St Benedict’s - 58 points

5 Barrackpore West - 57 points

6 Presentation, Chaguanas - 46 points

7 Carapichaima East - 28 points

8 Signal Hill - 7 points