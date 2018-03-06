Freeport woman was strangled

NALINEE SEELAL

A Freeport woman found frothing from the mouth at her home on Saturday afternoon died from manual strangulation.

An autopsy yesterday on Sumatee Persad, 42, of Chickland Road, Freeport by pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes found no other visible marks of violence.

On Saturday at around 3 pm, a 35-year-old labourer went to the Freeport police station and told Insp James that on Friday night he and Persad were arguing and he strangled her in a fit of rage. He said he became afraid after Persad died.

He also told police he drank alcohol and used cocaine before killing Persad. Investigators went to the house with him on Saturday afternoon and broke down the door to get into the wooden house.

Persad’s body was found on a bed with froth around her mouth. A district medical officer had suggested Persad may have taken poison.

However, based on the findings yesterday, Homicide officers were expected to approach Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard for directions.

The suspect, who previously lived in Moruga, told police he met Persad two years ago and they began a relationship. He said he moved in with her five months ago, but confessed that they often quarrelled because of his addiction to cocaine.

Persad’s relatives said yesterday they often warned her about the relationship. One female relative said she had a bad dream last Thursday but never knew her relative would become a murder victim.