Just In
Police arrest one after coming under fire Public invited to Paula-Mae inauguration Thema's lawsuit moves closer to trial Music Festival provides platform for youths to shine Ganja for full moon pains
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 6 March 2018
Crime and Court

East PoS man held with high-powered pistol

An East Port of Spain man was arrested and charged with possession of a high-powered pistol after he attempted to escape during a police stop-and-search exercise yesterday.

Newsday understands the 29-year-old man of Clifton Towers, East Dry River, Port of Spain was standing near his apartment in Building Three shortly before 4.50 am when Inter Agency Task Force members saw him. He allegedly tried to run away but PCs Rodriguez and Billy chased and caught him. They seized a black Jericho 941 pistol with 13 rounds of .9 mm ammunition. The man was subsequently arrested and charged.

Comments

Reply to this story

Crime and Court