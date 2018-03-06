East PoS man held with high-powered pistol

An East Port of Spain man was arrested and charged with possession of a high-powered pistol after he attempted to escape during a police stop-and-search exercise yesterday.

Newsday understands the 29-year-old man of Clifton Towers, East Dry River, Port of Spain was standing near his apartment in Building Three shortly before 4.50 am when Inter Agency Task Force members saw him. He allegedly tried to run away but PCs Rodriguez and Billy chased and caught him. They seized a black Jericho 941 pistol with 13 rounds of .9 mm ammunition. The man was subsequently arrested and charged.