Challenging narcissism

ADRIANA SANDRINE RATTAN WITH WOMEN IN MIND

I don’t care what you think unless it’s about me –Kurt Cobain

ME, myself and I...that’s the psyche of narcissistic individuals whose focus can be best described as myopic. This is a reality that many women and men are faced with either partially and/or fully by such people who for one reason or another may infiltrate their personal space.

Narcissism is indeed an emotional weakness that damages the mind of those affected. Whilst narcissistic folks are sometimes fun-loving and creative, their underlying motive always redound to themselves.

Women who have fallen prey to narcissists usually bring some painful complaints to the desk of the International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN), such as selfishness in their intimate encounters with their partners.

Always keep your eyes open for the signs and characteristics that point straight towards narcissism. Conversations are usually disengaging and one-sided as the other party would be dismissed and ignored –the content of the conversation would also be lost. Narcissists are extremely good at hearing and not listening, unless the content relates to them only and their responses always start with “but” in an effort to rebut and/or remove other important views articulated earlier in the conversation. As far as they are concerned all laws and rules follow them as oppose to them abiding by the rules. Relationships infused with narcissism are at most times short-lived as discussions, logic and decisions all hinge on one-side paving the way for a bed of negative emotions. Their sensitive IQ takes them to extreme levels as when things go wrong, suddenly their sentences start with You…you’re trying to control me; you made the mistake, and the list is endless. Because of their highs in confidence, chances of becoming angry are always overly high.

Being narcissistic clearly signifies that one is emotionally unhealthy which borders on mental instability. Another peculiar trait relates to their generosity and compassion which is quickly showered towards strangers and not towards those they supposedly love including family members.

“Narcissists, while very normal, can be frustrating to deal with sometimes,” says Dr Erica Hepper, psychologist at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom who researches narcissism. Hepper’s recent research also found that narcissists are not actually incapable of feeling empathy – we just have to intervene a little to provide the conditions in which they can do so.

Narcissism is one of several types of personality disorders that creates a mental condition in which individuals develop an inflated sense of self coupled with an intense need for undying attention and admiration.

Along with this, comes unsettled relationships and lack of sympathy for others. Behind this public mask of high self-confidence sits a weak bubble of self-esteem capable of bursting with the slightest touch. Knowingly or unknowingly, the lives of narcissists are wrecked in many areas such as work and financial matters, which if not fixed sufficiently early, could result in additional challenges. Individuals possessing one or more of the characteristics identified in today’s feature should seek therapeutic help sooner rather than later.

Adriana Sandrine Rattan is a communications and branding consultant, author, empowerment builder and president of the International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) Contact: thecorporatesuitett@gmail.com or intlwomensresourcenetwork@gmail.com; https://www.facebook.com/IWRN1/